Hubbard Glacier threatening salmon spawning in Situk River

Alaska Public Media
Published August 7, 2007 at 6:14 PM AKDT
One of Southeast Alaska’s few advancing glaciers continues to threaten the river that produces most of Yakutat’s salmon. The Hubbard Glacier came within a few hundred feet of closing off nearby Russell Fjord this summer. That could have created a giant lake that would have overflowed into the Situk River. The ice has since retreated, but the threat remains. Engineers have considered tunnels, dams and diversion channels to protect the river, but they say none of the projects are feasible.

Images provided by George Kalli, USACE; Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska; US Geological Survey

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
