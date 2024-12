A small plane crashed into a home in downtown Sitka a little before 1:00 p.m. today. According to a press release from the Sitka Police Department, the plane was a single-engine Piper Malibu with possibly four people on board. The plane struck a small house on a street about one block from the heart of town.

Photos courtesy Valorie Nelson, Sitka, AKMelissa Marconi-Wentzel, KCAW - Sitka