Great white sharks prowling Alaskan waters
When you think about top predators in Alaska, Great White sharks probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. But the giant fish are here, feeding on the state's abundance of blubber-rich marine mammals. They are secretive creatures -- no one knows how many live in Alaskan waters nor how far north they travel. We spoke with biologist and author Bruce Wright about the creatures and his new book.
Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage