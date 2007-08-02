Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pebble Mine ownership goes 50-50; may push project to final development

Alaska Public Media
Published August 2, 2007 at 7:07 PM AKDT

The much-debated Pebble Mine project near Iliamna just received a huge infusion of capital from mining giant Anglo American, the third-largest mining company in the world.

Imagery by SkyTruth.org

Mike Mason, KBBI - Homer
News