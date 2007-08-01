Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
NOAA documenting Bering Sea pollock population shifts toward Russia

Published August 1, 2007 at 6:49 PM AKDT
There are more pollock in the Bering Sea now than there were this time last year. But Alaska's most lucrative fishery is still in the thrall of ecosystem changes that several years ago started sending fishermen farther and farther north in search of pollock. Those are the early findings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel Oscar Dyson, which wrapped up its summer survey of pollock stocks in the Bering Sea this week.Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska
