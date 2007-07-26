Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New report shows consistent warming across Alaska

Alaska Public Media
Published July 26, 2007 at 6:31 PM AKDT

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group (AKPIRG) released a report today (written by U.S. PIRG) compiling and analyzing government climate data from Alaska and across the nation. The findings show that over the past seven years Barrow, Anchorage and Talkeetna have experienced temperatures consistently one to 3 three degrees (Fahrenheit) above normal.

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage
