New report shows consistent warming across Alaska

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group (AKPIRG) released a report today (written by U.S. PIRG) compiling and analyzing government climate data from Alaska and across the nation. The findings show that over the past seven years Barrow, Anchorage and Talkeetna have experienced temperatures consistently one to 3 three degrees (Fahrenheit) above normal.

Download the complete U.S. PIRG report, Feeling the Heat (PDF)

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage