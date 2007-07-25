Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Marketing Alaska&#039;s seafood starts with visits in Alaska, ends with visits in Ukraine

Published July 25, 2007 at 6:49 PM AKDT

An international marketing representative and a photographer working with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) visited Petersburg, Juneau and Unalaska this month, meeting with seafood industry members and stockpiling pictures of the scenery and commercial fishing. ASMI is hoping to boost consumption of canned, frozen and fresh salmon in northern Europe along with some new markets in western Russia and the Ukraine.Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg
