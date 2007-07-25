Archaeologists pushed by climate change to quickly preserve ancient Point Barrow burial sites

The effects of climate change impact the daily lives of all Alaskans, particularly those who live in rural, primarily subsistence, communities. It also impacts those who have gone before us. In Barrow, archaeologists have been hard at work for the past few summer seasons moving old burials from Point Barrow before rapid erosion washes any more of them into the Chuckchi and Beaufort seas.Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchoragePhoto: Archaeologists at Point Barrow in June 2007; photo by Lori Townsend, APRN