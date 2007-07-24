Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
HAARP project points military science experiment at the sky

Published July 24, 2007 at 6:34 PM AKDT
array1.jpg

It's taken over 15 years, but the Military's High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) station has finally been completed in Alaska's Copper River Valley. A dedication ceremony was held earlier this summer for the facility near Gakona. The completion milestone is ushering in a new level of ionospheric study by scientists and renewed concern from conspiracy theorists.Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
