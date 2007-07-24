HAARP project points military science experiment at the sky
It's taken over 15 years, but the Military's High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) station has finally been completed in Alaska's Copper River Valley. A dedication ceremony was held earlier this summer for the facility near Gakona. The completion milestone is ushering in a new level of ionospheric study by scientists and renewed concern from conspiracy theorists.Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
- View of HAARP project site (Google Maps)