Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling Music 1-29-17

Alaska Public Media | By Shonti Elder
Published January 25, 2017 at 5:42 PM AKST

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-29-17

 

Announced the Anchorage Folk Festival, free concerts and workshops this afternoon and evening. More info at www.anchoragefolkfestival.org

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Driving Home

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Driving Home

Philo

4:49

 

Locks and Bolts

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:59

 

The Devil's Paintbrush Road

The Wailin' Jennys / Annabelle Chvostek

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:47

 

One More Dollar

Gillian Welch / Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

Revival

Alm Records

4:34

 

Randall Collins

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / Norman Blake

Big Twang

Snake River Records

2:38

 

Defying Gravity

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

2:55

 

Watch the Stars

Brooks Williams / Traditional

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

4:37

 

Gonna Write Me a Letter

The Websters and Scott Nygaard / Traditional

Ten Thousand Miles

www.babyswan.com

4:57

 

Some Good Thing

The Wailin' Jennys / Nicky Mehta

Firecracker

Red House Records

3:17

 

Glory of Love

Ben Winship and Brian Wicklund / William Hill, Shapiro Bernstein & Co.

Big Twang

Snake River Records

4:02

 

My Shoes Keep Walking Back To You

Brian Wicklund / Ross - Wills

Arrival

www.brianwicklund.com

3:03

 

One Day I Walk

Brooks Williams / Bruce Cockburn

Blues and Ballads

Red Guitar Blue Music

3:42

 

Glory Bound

The Wailin' Jennys / Ruth Moody

Firecracker

Red House Records

4:24

 

Blessed

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Deying Gravity

Philo

3:40
News
Shonti Elder
Shonti was born in India to teacher parents, who named her a common Indian name which means peace. She has degrees from Oberlin, Boston University and UAA. She began at KSKA as a volunteer in 1978 and has had an acoustic music show ever since, during her tenure as board member (and president), and 13 years on staff as first volunteer coordinator and then operations director along with that for five years. Her current volunteer program is Traveling Music. Shonti is also a professional fiddler, and has several CD’s of original music with her friend Will Putman. She lives in the Valley with her husband Bill Frey, and has two musical children, Kluonie and Devin.
See stories by Shonti Elder