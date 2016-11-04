Gov. Bill Walker diagnosed with prostate cancer

Gov. Bill Walker announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer.

In a press release, Walker said he will undergo surgery in December.

"This diagnosis has not and will not impair my ability to perform my duties as governor," he said in the release. "I want to emphasize that I had no symptoms, and it was only through a regular checkup that this diagnosis was made."

Walker said no further treatment is anticipated after the surgery.

This is a breaking story. We will update it with information as it becomes available.