Gov. Bill Walker diagnosed with prostate cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published November 4, 2016 at 4:18 PM AKDT
Bill Walker and (from left to right) Tessa Linderman (daughter), Sabrina Walker (daughter-in-law), Adam Walker (son), Lindsay Hobson (daughter), First Lady Donna Walker, Greg Hobson (son-in-law) and Jordan walker (son), as Governor Walker talks to press about his prostate cancer diagnosis. Not pictured: Lt. Governor Byron Mallott and Walker's brother Bob Walker. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage)
Bill Walker and (from left to right) Tessa Linderman (daughter), Sabrina Walker (daughter-in-law), Adam Walker (son), Lindsay Hobson (daughter), First Lady Donna Walker, Greg Hobson (son-in-law) and Jordan walker (son), as Governor Walker talks to press about his prostate cancer diagnosis. Not pictured: Lt. Governor Byron Mallott and Walker's brother Bob Walker. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage)

Gov. Bill Walker announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer.

In a press release, Walker said he will undergo surgery in December.

"This diagnosis has not and will not impair my ability to perform my duties as governor," he said in the release. "I want to emphasize that I had no symptoms, and it was only through a regular checkup that this diagnosis was made."

Walker said no further treatment is anticipated after the surgery.

This is a breaking story. We will update it with information as it becomes available.
Josh Edge
Josh is the Statewide Morning News Reporter/Producer for Alaska Public Media | jedge (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8455 | About Josh
