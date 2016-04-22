Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
UAF Title IX violations due to systemic failures

Alaska Public Media | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2016 at 7:41 PM AKDT

Multiple systemic failures, including a lack of capable staff, contributed to the mishandling of five sexual abuse cases at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Those are the findings of an independent audit released Friday by the university detailing Title IX violations at the university. Title IX prohibits gender discrimination at institutions that receive federal funding.

The review was conducted by Anchorage attorney Jeffrey Feldman after five perpetrators of sexual assault were not expelled or sanctioned as required between 2011 to 2014.

The report finds failures came from multiple factors, including a lack of informed staff, not enough resources to handle student discipline, a lack of oversight by administrators and UAF's habit to handle matters internally.

The report says once problems at UAF were identified, the University of Alaska took action to correct the problems.
Associated Press
