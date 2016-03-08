Dave Clark Five: Glad All Over

The Dave Clark Five were actually the first English group to tour America in May of 1964, and thus the first to spearhead the ensuing rock ‘n’ roll “British invasion” that changed the world. GLAD ALL OVER features newly filmed interviews with Tom Hanks, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band, Stevie Wonder, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Whoopi Goldberg, Dionne Warwick, 60s fashion icon Twiggy and Sir Ian McKellen, all sharing their memories of how the music of the 60s and the cultural revolution of 1964 changed their lives.





Friday, March 25. 9:00 pm