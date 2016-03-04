Preventing and Treating Colorectal Cancer

The rates for new colorectal cancer cases have been falling over the last 10 years. Death rates for these cancers and 5 year survival rates are improving as well. On this program host Dr. Thad Woodard and his guests will discuss prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment which will help listeners keep these statistics improving.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:



Kimberly Morgan , Health Systems Manager, Great West Division, American Cancer Society, Inc.

, Health Systems Manager, Great West Division, American Cancer Society, Inc. Dr. Mark Kimmins, received his B.Sc. with Honors in 1989 from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and his M.D. degree from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver B.C. in 1994. He completed his surgical residency at Queen’s University, becoming Chief Resident at Kingston General Hospital in 1998. He then completed colorectal surgical fellowship at the Northwest Colon and Rectal Clinic in Seattle from 1999 to 2000. After specialty training, Dr. Kimmins became a clinical instructor at both the Swedish Medical Center and the University of Washington surgical residency programs. He also became Program Director for Colorectal surgical training at the Northwest Colon and Rectal Clinic, and was part of the medical staff executive board at Northwest Hospital and Medical Center. He practiced colorectal surgery in Seattle until his move to Anchorage in 2007 when he joined Alaska Colorectal Surgery.

received his B.Sc. with Honors in 1989 from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and his M.D. degree from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver B.C. in 1994. He completed his surgical residency at Queen’s University, becoming Chief Resident at Kingston General Hospital in 1998. He then completed colorectal surgical fellowship at the Northwest Colon and Rectal Clinic in Seattle from 1999 to 2000. After specialty training, Dr. Kimmins became a clinical instructor at both the Swedish Medical Center and the University of Washington surgical residency programs. He also became Program Director for Colorectal surgical training at the Northwest Colon and Rectal Clinic, and was part of the medical staff executive board at Northwest Hospital and Medical Center. He practiced colorectal surgery in Seattle until his move to Anchorage in 2007 when he joined Alaska Colorectal Surgery. Dr. Dan Rossi, graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Asheville in 1998. He earned his D.O. degree with Honors in 2003, at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Rossi completed his osteopathic internship at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia, and went on to complete his general surgery residency in 2009 at West Virginia University Hospital. He finished his colorectal surgery residency in 2010 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. After this, Dr. Rossi practiced colorectal surgery in the Geisinger Health System of Pennsylvania, until joining Alaska Colorectal Surgery in July 2014.

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, March 7, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 7, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

