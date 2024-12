Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman return as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in the acclaimed modern retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories. But now our heroes find themselves in 1890s London. Beloved characters Mary Morstan, Inspector Lestrade and Mrs. Hudson also turn up at 221b Baker Street. SHERLOCK: THE ABOMINABLE BRIDE is a 90-minute Sherlock Special.





Friday, January 1. 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 10. 9:00 p.m.