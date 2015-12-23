January 2016 TV Highlights: Downton Abbey says goodbye; Miss Fisher says hello

January starts with the final season of DOWNTON ABBEY. This Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning hit drama returns for a sixth season of intimately interlaced stories centered on an English country estate — an entertaining formula that has made it the highest-rated drama in PBS history.





Starts Sunday, January 3. 8:00 p.m.

We will be introducing a new series in January - MISS FISHER'S MURDER MYSTERIES.

The Honorable Miss Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis, Girl with a Pearl Earring) is a thoroughly modern woman of the late 1920s operating in a mostly male world.

The glamorous “lady detective” goes about her work with a pistol close at hand—and, more often than not, a male admirer even closer.





Premieres Saturday, January 9. 8:00 p.m. Repeats Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m.

The long-awaited MERCY STREET debuts in January. Based on real events, Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of a distinctive cast of characters — doctors, nurses, contraband laborers and Southern loyalists — realizing the chaotic world of Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia, and the Mansion House Hospital in the early years of the Civil War.





Premieres, Sunday, January 17. 9:00 p.m.Among the programs you will not want to miss in January:

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride. Friday, January 1. 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2. 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10. 9:00 p.m.

Arctic Entries: Stories of Traditions, Reunions. Saturday, January 2. 10:00 p.m.

Finding Your Roots. New season starts Tuesday, January 5. 7:00 p.m.

Frontline: Obama, Netanyahu, and the Bomb. Tuesday, January 5. 8:00 p.m.

Doc Martin. New season starts Saturday, January 9. 7:00 p.m.

You can find all of our January schedules here:

Primetime

Daytime

Early morning