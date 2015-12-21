Finding Your Roots: Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Steinem, Maya Rudolph, Bill O'Reilly

Join Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., as he delves into the genealogy of 27 new guests in this season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS. Each story illuminates the vast patchwork of ethnicity, race and experience that makes up the fabric of America. Some of the guests include: Bill O’Reilly, Bill Maher, Soledad O’Brien, Ty Burell, Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Steinem, Jimmy Kimmel, Maya Rudolph, Dustin Hoffman and Senator John McCain.





Season starts Tuesday, January 5. 7:00 p.m.