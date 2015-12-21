Doc Martin Returns for 7th Season

In the highly-anticipated DOC MARTIN season seven, Martin Clunes reprises his role as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the G.P. with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood.

Heartbroken after Louisa’s (Caroline Catz) departure at the end of Season VI, the new series finds Martin ready to make some changes and win his family back.

Also returning are Dame Eileen Atkins (Aunt Ruth), Selina Cadell (Mrs. Tishell), Ian McNeice (Bert Large), Joe Absolom (Al Large), John Marquez (PC Penhale), and Jessica Ransom (Morwenna). Guest stars include Tristan Sturrock (Saving Grace), Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek, Men Behaving Badly), and Sigourney Weaver (Alien).

The new season opens back in Portwenn, but Louisa has left to visit her mother in Spain and gain some perspective on her marriage. Martin is faced with questions: Will Louisa come back to him? What can he do to make sure that she does?

