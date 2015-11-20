Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Delusion: Stories of Seeing Things, Defying Reality and Sky-High Dreaming

Monica Gokey
Published November 20, 2015 at 4:30 PM AKST

Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The East Coast has stoops, the South has porches, and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories — funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

This week, the theme is “Delusion: Stories of Seeing Things, Defying Reality and Sky-High Dreaming”

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

FEATURED STORYTELLERS:


  • Orion Donicht

  • Ruth Fitzpatrick

  • Mikey Huff

  • Kristin George

  • Kimball Allen

  • Danielle Pratt-Varney

  • Sarah Wilcox

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

BROADCAST: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

Monica Gokey
