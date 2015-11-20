Delusion: Stories of Seeing Things, Defying Reality and Sky-High Dreaming
Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The East Coast has stoops, the South has porches, and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories — funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.
This week, the theme is “Delusion: Stories of Seeing Things, Defying Reality and Sky-High Dreaming”
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
FEATURED STORYTELLERS:
- Orion Donicht
- Ruth Fitzpatrick
- Mikey Huff
- Kristin George
- Kimball Allen
- Danielle Pratt-Varney
- Sarah Wilcox
BROADCAST: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
Audio to be posted following broadcast.