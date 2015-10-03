Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published October 3, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Hear Latin-infused arrangements of iconic songs in this concert special hosted by Sheila E. (Courtesy of: Courtesy of Ciprian Lacob)
World-class drummer and percussionist Sheila E. hosts a concert special that showcases award-winning Latin artists and a 37-piece orchestra performing Latin-infused arrangements of the songs on Tony Succar’s album UNITY: THE LATIN TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL JACKSON. The concert features 10 songs that inspired musicians from all over Latin America to come together to celebrate and reimagine hits such as “Smooth Criminal,” “I Want You Back” and “Billie Jean.” On its release in April 2015, the album topped the Amazon Latin World Music Charts, the iTunes World Music Charts and the Billboard Tropical Charts at #1.


  • Friday, October 9. 8:00 p.m.
