Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The East Coast has stoops, the South has porches, and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories — funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

This week, the theme is “YOLO: Stories of Risk, Reward and Reckless Abandon”

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

Susanne Schmidt

Shawna Calt

Wendy Withrow

Paul Ongtooguk

Laura

Schawna Thoma

Chris Pavadore

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: September 2015

