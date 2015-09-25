YOLO: Stories of risk, reward and reckless abandon
Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The East Coast has stoops, the South has porches, and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories — funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.
This week, the theme is “YOLO: Stories of Risk, Reward and Reckless Abandon”
Listen Now:
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
FEATURED STORYTELLERS:
- Susanne Schmidt
- Shawna Calt
- Wendy Withrow
- Paul Ongtooguk
- Laura
- Schawna Thoma
- Chris Pavadore
BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: September 2015
ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.