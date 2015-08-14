Anchorage Chamber Music Festival
Co-founders and directors of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (currently in residence at Alaska Pacific University) Christine Harada Liand Nathaniel Piercetake time from their busy teaching and performing schedule to drop by the studio to let us know about this exciting and relatively new music fest.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Christine Harada Li, Executive Director, Founder, Violinist, Anchorage Chamber Music Festival
- Nathaniel Pierce, Artistic Director, Founder, 'Cellist, Anchorage Chamber Music Festival
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 14 at 2:45 p.m.
- Anchorage Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert, Friday August 14th at 7:30 in APU's Grant Hall E. R. Brown Auditorium
- Anchorage Community Theatre: Bus Stop by William Inge. August 21st-September 19th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thursday through Saturday and 3:00pm on Sundays
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th Curtain is 7:00pm Wednesday-Saturday, 3:00 on Sundays