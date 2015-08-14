Co-founders and directors of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (currently in residence at Alaska Pacific University) Christine Harada Liand Nathaniel Piercetake time from their busy teaching and performing schedule to drop by the studio to let us know about this exciting and relatively new music fest.

Listen Now:



HOST:



GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 14 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

