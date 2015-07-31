KSKA Program Schedule: A Fresh Line Up

Dear Listeners:

We’re updating KSKA’s program schedule with two goals in mind: 1) to add the best new radio programming available, and 2) to give you a better opportunity to enjoy the shows you love. Our last update was two years ago. I really appreciate hearing from you and getting your comments, critiques and suggestions. Your feedback has played an important part in crafting the new program schedule rolling out August 1.

Here’s a look at the changes:



Fresh Air with Terry Gross will repeat on weeknights from 7-8 p.m. This is one of NPR’s most popular programs, and we want to make it available to our after-work listeners.

will repeat on weeknights from 7-8 p.m. This is one of NPR’s most popular programs, and we want to make it available to our after-work listeners. Talk of Alaska will repeat Tuesday nights in lieu of KSKA’s Addressing Alaskans. The recorded re-broadcast of Alaska’s only statewide call-in program will be available to evening listeners; the program will not take phone calls during the even repeat.

will repeat Tuesday nights in lieu of The recorded re-broadcast of Alaska’s only statewide call-in program will be available to evening listeners; the program will not take phone calls during the even repeat. The recorded rebroadcast of the Alaska shows – Line One, Hometown Alaska, Outdoor Explorer, Encounters and Bioneers – will air earlier, at 8-9 p.m. instead of at 9-10 p.m.

– will air earlier, at 8-9 p.m. instead of at 9-10 p.m. As It Happens moves to 9:00 p.m.

moves to 9:00 p.m. The TED Radio Hour and City Arts and Lectures move to Sunday mornings beginning at 10:00 a.m., replacing the repeat of A Prairie Home Companion

and move to Sunday mornings beginning at 10:00 a.m., replacing the repeat of We’ve added a new show, On Being, on Sundays, which will be followed by Travelin’ Music with Shonti Elder

on Sundays, which will be followed by Reveal and The Arctic Entries Radio Hour will air on Tuesdays

and will air on Tuesdays A new show, International Americana, will join the music line-up alongside Thistle and Shamrock, Afropop Worldwide and Putumayo weeknights at 10:00 p.m. to round out evenings of music.

You can download the new KSKA program schedule here. As always, we appreciate hearing from you. You put the ‘public’ in our public radio station — KSKA 91.1 FM. Feel free to send me a note with your thoughts, comments or concerns. Thank you for listening. And thanks, too, for your support.

Bede Trantina Program Director btrantina@alaskapublic.org