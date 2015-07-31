KSKA Program Schedule: A Fresh Line Up
Dear Listeners:
We’re updating KSKA’s program schedule with two goals in mind: 1) to add the best new radio programming available, and 2) to give you a better opportunity to enjoy the shows you love. Our last update was two years ago. I really appreciate hearing from you and getting your comments, critiques and suggestions. Your feedback has played an important part in crafting the new program schedule rolling out August 1.
Here’s a look at the changes:
- Fresh Air with Terry Gross will repeat on weeknights from 7-8 p.m. This is one of NPR’s most popular programs, and we want to make it available to our after-work listeners.
- Talk of Alaska will repeat Tuesday nights in lieu of KSKA’s Addressing Alaskans. The recorded re-broadcast of Alaska’s only statewide call-in program will be available to evening listeners; the program will not take phone calls during the even repeat.
- The recorded rebroadcast of the Alaska shows – Line One, Hometown Alaska, Outdoor Explorer, Encounters and Bioneers – will air earlier, at 8-9 p.m. instead of at 9-10 p.m.
- As It Happens moves to 9:00 p.m.
- The TED Radio Hour and City Arts and Lectures move to Sunday mornings beginning at 10:00 a.m., replacing the repeat of A Prairie Home Companion
- We’ve added a new show, On Being, on Sundays, which will be followed by Travelin’ Music with Shonti Elder
- Reveal and The Arctic Entries Radio Hour will air on Tuesdays
- A new show, International Americana, will join the music line-up alongside Thistle and Shamrock, Afropop Worldwide and Putumayo weeknights at 10:00 p.m. to round out evenings of music.
You can download the new KSKA program schedule here. As always, we appreciate hearing from you. You put the ‘public’ in our public radio station — KSKA 91.1 FM. Feel free to send me a note with your thoughts, comments or concerns. Thank you for listening. And thanks, too, for your support.
Bede Trantina Program Director btrantina@alaskapublic.org