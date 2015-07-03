Former City Mayor Rick Mystrom & 50 Years of Experience Living With Type 1 Diabetes

Rick Mystrom, an ex-mayor of Anchorage, is 71 years old and has had type 1, insulin dependent diabetes for more than 50 years. This disease is notorious for a host of common complications including kidney failure, blindness, the loss of limbs due to infection, and early life threatening heart disease. However Rick Mystrom is as healthy as ever, and he believes he is healthier than he would have been had he not developed diabetes. Learn what he means and what he has done to control diabetes on our next program.

Listen now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Rick Mystrom served two terms on the Anchorage Assembly and two terms as Mayor of Anchorage. He was also elected as Chairman of the Alaska Conference of Mayors and was selected twice as Alaska’s Elected Official of the Year. He founded the Anchorage Olympic Organizing and served as Chairman of America’s Bid for the 1992 and 1994 Olympic Winter Games. He founded Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Alaska and Bridge Builders of Anchorage and is a founding director of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. He is the author of "My Wonderful Life With Diabetes" and "What Should I Eat? Solve Diabetes, Lose Weight, and Live Healthy"

LINKS:

Rick Mystrom’s website with information on his books and a wonderful series of videos describing type 1 and type 2 diabetes and helping you learn how to eat and control your blood sugar

CDC diabetes website

American Diabetes Association

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 6, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 6, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE