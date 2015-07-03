Cemetery Tours are back

One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.

Bruce Kelly, Historian and Actor, Cemetery Tours

Historian and Actor, Gigi Lynch, Actor, Cemetery Tours

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 3rd at 2:45 p.m.

