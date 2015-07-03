Cemetery Tours are back
One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.
- Bruce Kelly, Historian and Actor, Cemetery Tours
- Gigi Lynch, Actor, Cemetery Tours
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 3rd at 2:45 p.m.
