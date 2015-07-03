Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cemetery Tours are back

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 3, 2015 at 12:00 PM AKDT

One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with  Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.

Listen now:

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 3rd at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Stories at the Cemetery performs July 12th at 6:00pm in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery

  • Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th

  • Denali Arts Council presents The Complete History of America...(abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, July 3rd-12th at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar in beautiful downtown Talkeetna.

  • Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt