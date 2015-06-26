Internet Safety for Parents & Kids

"The Internet is a rewarding place for both kids and teens, but the potential risks to privacy and personal safety are real," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Furthermore: "While surfing the web, your children may stumble upon disturbing information or images, or they may accidentally accept or share files that could expose your family to viruses or hackers. They may encounter cyberbullies who try to embarrass or intimidate them. Even worse, your children may unknowingly communicate with child predators, who use the Internet to befriend vulnerable children by pretending to be another child or a trustworthy adult." On the next Line One, we'll discuss these warnings with the officers of the APD cybercrimes division.

Listen now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Lt. Kevin Vandegriff, Anchorage Police Department, cybercrimes unit

Anchorage Police Department, cybercrimes unit Officer Angie Fraize, Anchorage Police Department, cybercrimes unit

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 29, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 29, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE