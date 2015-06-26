Celebrate the Centennial with Cyrano's Summer Season
Ten decades of a Centennial and a show for each decade. That's Sandy Harper of Cyrano's Theatre Company's plan for the summer and she drops by the studio today to let us in on how she came up with the idea and how it's going to work.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Sandy Harper, Artistic Director, Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 26th at 2:45 p.m.
