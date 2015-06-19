Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska Theatre of Youth's new Executive Director

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 19, 2015 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Salvation Army Lt. Christin Fankhauser - Photo by Quinton Chandler/KBBI
Salvation Army Lt. Christin Fankhauser - Photo by Quinton Chandler/KBBI

This week on Stage Talk we meet the new Executive Director of Alaska Theatre of Youth, Max Aronson. And along with Max, we talk with Amanda Boger, ATY's Musical Director and find out what's happening with this year's Summer Conservatory. ATY's Summer Conservatory Festival of Plays runs June 26th and 27th at UAA's Fine Arts Building Main Stage.

Listen Now:

HOST:

GUESTS: 


  • Max Aronson, Executive Director ATY

  • Amanda Boger, Musical Director ATY

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 19th at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Alaska Theatre of Youth's Festival of Plays

    • The Spell of Sleeping Beauty adapted by Vera Morris

    • Golly Gee Whiz! by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell

    • A Midsummer's Night Dream by William Shakespeare

    • SuperComics by Charlie Lovett

  • Denali Arts Council presents The Complete History of America...(abridged) July 3rd-12th at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar in beautiful downtown Talkeetna.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt