Alaska Theatre of Youth's new Executive Director
This week on Stage Talk we meet the new Executive Director of Alaska Theatre of Youth, Max Aronson. And along with Max, we talk with Amanda Boger, ATY's Musical Director and find out what's happening with this year's Summer Conservatory. ATY's Summer Conservatory Festival of Plays runs June 26th and 27th at UAA's Fine Arts Building Main Stage.
HOST:
GUESTS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 19th at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Alaska Theatre of Youth's Festival of Plays
- The Spell of Sleeping Beauty adapted by Vera Morris
- Golly Gee Whiz! by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell
- A Midsummer's Night Dream by William Shakespeare
- SuperComics by Charlie Lovett
- Denali Arts Council presents The Complete History of America...(abridged) July 3rd-12th at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar in beautiful downtown Talkeetna.