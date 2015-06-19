Alaska Theatre of Youth's new Executive Director

This week on Stage Talk we meet the new Executive Director of Alaska Theatre of Youth, Max Aronson. And along with Max, we talk with Amanda Boger, ATY's Musical Director and find out what's happening with this year's Summer Conservatory. ATY's Summer Conservatory Festival of Plays runs June 26th and 27th at UAA's Fine Arts Building Main Stage.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 19th at 2:45 p.m.

