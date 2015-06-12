Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Arctic Entries: Anchorage Stories

Published June 12, 2015 at 4:30 PM AKDT

Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The east coast has stoops, the south has porches and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories – funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a seven-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

Download Audio:

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:


  • Gretchen Wehmhoff

  • Jessy Coltrane

  • Michael Howard

  • Linda Lucky

  • Vic Fischer

  • Betty Arnett

MUSIC:

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE
