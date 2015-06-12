Arctic Entries: Anchorage Stories
Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The east coast has stoops, the south has porches and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories – funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a seven-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
STORYTELLERS:
- Gretchen Wehmhoff
- Jessy Coltrane
- Michael Howard
- Linda Lucky
- Vic Fischer
- Betty Arnett
MUSIC:
- Theme song: “Arctic Entry” by Super Saturated Sugar Strings
- Interludes: "Fireweed" by Jared Woods; "Denali" by Emma Hill
BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)