Meet Anchorage Community Theatre's New Executive Director

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published June 12, 2015 at 1:53 PM AKDT

Meet Sara Athans, the new Executive Director at Anchorage Community Theatre, hear about her plans for the theatre and find out what's playing in a preview of next year's season this week on Stage Talk.

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 12th at 2:45 p.m.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Venus in Fur by David Ives Thursdays though Sundays through June 13th. Curtain is at 7pm with a 3pm matinee on Sundays. Note: An additional performance is on Sunday evenings at 7pm.

  • Anchorage Community Theatre's2015-16 season:

    • Bus Stop by William Inge, August 21st-Sept 20th

    • Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward, Oct 9-Nov 1

    • The Secret Garden by Sylvia Ashby, Nov 20-Dec 20

    • Over the River and Through the Woods by Joe DePietro, Jan 22-Feb 14

    • Visit to a Small Planet by Gore Vidal, March 4-27

    • Deathtrap by Ira Levin, April 15-May 14
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
