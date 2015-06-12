Meet Anchorage Community Theatre's New Executive Director
Meet Sara Athans, the new Executive Director at Anchorage Community Theatre, hear about her plans for the theatre and find out what's playing in a preview of next year's season this week on Stage Talk.
- Sara Athans, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 12th at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Venus in Fur by David Ives Thursdays though Sundays through June 13th. Curtain is at 7pm with a 3pm matinee on Sundays. Note: An additional performance is on Sunday evenings at 7pm.
- Anchorage Community Theatre's2015-16 season:
- Bus Stop by William Inge, August 21st-Sept 20th
- Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward, Oct 9-Nov 1
- The Secret Garden by Sylvia Ashby, Nov 20-Dec 20
- Over the River and Through the Woods by Joe DePietro, Jan 22-Feb 14
- Visit to a Small Planet by Gore Vidal, March 4-27
- Deathtrap by Ira Levin, April 15-May 14