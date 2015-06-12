Meet Anchorage Community Theatre's New Executive Director

Meet Sara Athans, the new Executive Director at Anchorage Community Theatre, hear about her plans for the theatre and find out what's playing in a preview of next year's season this week on Stage Talk.

Listen now:

HOST:



GUESTS:





Sara Athans, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 12th at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

