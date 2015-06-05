Venus in Fur at Cyrano's Theatre Company

Join actors Aaron Wiseman and Colby Bleicher as they talk about the challenges of playing characters who in turn play characters in the multi-layed and riveting play about dominance, power and sexual tension, Venus in Fur by David Ives, being presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company. The play performs May 29th through June 13th with curtain at 7pm Thursday through Sunday (note additional performance Sunday evenings) and 3pm on Sunday. The play was inspired in part by the novella Venus in Fur by Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch.

Colby Bleicher, "Vanda"

Aaron Wiseman, "Thomas"

Friday June 5th at 2:45 p.m.

