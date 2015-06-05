Pediatric Dermatology
Skin is the largest organ in the human body. For pediatric dermatologist Dr. Gina Brown, skin works like a mirror - it shows illness, heredity and the effects of one's surroundings. On the next Line One, join Dr. Woodard and Dr. Brown to discuss how to combat dryness, redness, and itch; the newest treatments for infantile hemangiomas, acne, and hair loss; as well as answering your questions on skin disorders.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Gina Brown is a board-certified dermatologist and pediatrician. Dr. Brown received her medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed residencies in pediatrics and dermatology at the University of Colorado, followed by a fellowship in pediatric dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University.
LINKS:
- The Alaska Center for Dermatology :https://www.dermalaska.com/
- Great source of information on eczema is the National Eczema Association which provides an extensive list of products safe for sensitive skin: http://nationaleczema.org/
- Diagram of skin
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: