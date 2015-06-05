Skin is the largest organ in the human body. For pediatric dermatologist Dr. Gina Brown, skin works like a mirror - it shows illness, heredity and the effects of one's surroundings. On the next Line One, join Dr. Woodard and Dr. Brown to discuss how to combat dryness, redness, and itch; the newest treatments for infantile hemangiomas, acne, and hair loss; as well as answering your questions on skin disorders.

Listen now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Dr. Gina Brown is a board-certified dermatologist and pediatrician. Dr. Brown received her medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed residencies in pediatrics and dermatology at the University of Colorado, followed by a fellowship in pediatric dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University.

LINKS:

The Alaska Center for Dermatology :https://www.dermalaska.com/

Great source of information on eczema is the National Eczema Association which provides an extensive list of products safe for sensitive skin: http://nationaleczema.org/

Diagram of skin

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE