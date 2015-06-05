Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Pediatric Dermatology

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published June 5, 2015 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Skin is the largest organ in the human body. For pediatric dermatologist Dr. Gina Brown, skin works like a mirror - it shows illness, heredity and the effects of one's surroundings. On the next Line One, join Dr. Woodard and Dr. Brown to discuss how to combat dryness, redness, and itch; the newest treatments for infantile hemangiomas, acne, and hair loss; as well as answering your questions on skin disorders.

Listen now:

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS: 

  • Dr. Gina Brown is a board-certified dermatologist and pediatrician. Dr. Brown received her medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed residencies in pediatrics and dermatology at the University of Colorado, followed by a fellowship in pediatric dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University.

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before or during the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, June 8, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

Dr. Thad Woodard
