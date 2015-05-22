Healthcare Costs in Alaska

Heathcare costs are rising, and things here are already more expensive in Alaska than they are in the Lower 48. How does the cost of healthcare affect the state’s fiscal future? That’s up for debate at a forum hosted by Alaska Common Ground.

This program was significantly shortened for broadcast. You can find the full version of this forum on Alaska Common Ground's website.

PANELISTS:





Mouhcine Guettabi , economist, healthcare analyst, UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research - SLIDES HERE

, economist, healthcare analyst, UAA's Institute of Social and Economic Research - SLIDES HERE Deb Erickson , executive director, Alaska Health Care Commission - SLIDES HERE

, executive director, Alaska Health Care Commission - SLIDES HERE Greg Loudon , insurance broker, health benefits consultant; Parker, Smith and Feek - SLIDES HERE

, insurance broker, health benefits consultant; Parker, Smith and Feek - SLIDES HERE Doug Eby, vice president of medical services, Southcentral Foundation - SLIDES HERE

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 26, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 26, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Saturday, May 9, 2015, at the BP Energy Center

HOST: Alaska Common Ground



