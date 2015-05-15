Adolescent Eating Disorders
Anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating - they're all serious eating disorders that pack serious health consequences. Dr. Woodard and his guest, Dr. Ellen Rome, head of Adolescent Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, will define these problems, discuss in whom they occur and why, and what can be done to treat them.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Ellen Rome, MD, MPH: head of the Center for Adolescent Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital; professor of pediatrics, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case
LINKS:
- Information on eating disorders from the National Institutes of Health
- National Eating Disorders Association:
- Three-part video series on anorexia from University of California's San Diego Eating Disorder Center:
- Mayo Clinic: information and tips on preventing adolescent eating disorders
- MaudsleyParents.org - family-based treatment for eating disorders
- Families Empowered & Supporting Treatment of Eating Disorders
