Adolescent Eating Disorders

Anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating - they're all serious eating disorders that pack serious health consequences. Dr. Woodard and his guest, Dr. Ellen Rome, head of Adolescent Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, will define these problems, discuss in whom they occur and why, and what can be done to treat them.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

Ellen Rome, MD, MPH: head of the Center for Adolescent Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital; professor of pediatrics, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 18, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 18, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

