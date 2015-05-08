Asthma
Current U.S. statistics suggest about 8 percent of us have asthma. This highly variable lung problem can range in severity from so mild it may be difficult to diagnose, to a disabling condition. Professional athletes compete on the highest level with asthma and others may have activity severely restricted. Severe, life threatening asthma attacks are still common even though very safe and effective treatments are available for most people with asthma. On the next Line One program, guests Marge Stoneking of the American Lung Association in Alaska and Anchorage allergist Dr. Melinda Rathkopf will be discussing asthma while answering your questions. Listen now:
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Marge Stoneking, Alaska director, American Lung Association of the Mountain Pacific
- Dr. Melinda Rathkopf, Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska; chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Providence Alaska
LINKS:
- British National Health Service video on asthma
- American Lung Association information on asthma
- National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute overview of asthma
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America - Alaska Chapter
- CDC media information on clean air for asthma awareness month
- CDC's Asthma Awareness Toolkit
- CDC videos on the proper use of asthma inhalers with and without spacers
