Current U.S. statistics suggest about 8 percent of us have asthma. This highly variable lung problem can range in severity from so mild it may be difficult to diagnose, to a disabling condition. Professional athletes compete on the highest level with asthma and others may have activity severely restricted. Severe, life threatening asthma attacks are still common even though very safe and effective treatments are available for most people with asthma. On the next Line One program, guests Marge Stoneking of the American Lung Association in Alaska and Anchorage allergist Dr. Melinda Rathkopf will be discussing asthma while answering your questions. Listen now:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 11, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 11, 2015, at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE