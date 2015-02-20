Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska
If collaboration is the common denominator of all performing arts, Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska is the ubber-collaboration as it brings together people from Alaska Dance Theatre, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Theatre Artists United, Alaska Children's Choir, members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and local actors, dancers and musicians. Join Stage Talk this week to listen to Artistic Executive Producer Steven Alvarez and Artistic Stage Director Teresa Pond as they tell us how it all goes together. Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska performs February 20th-22nd at the Performing Arts Center.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Steven Alvarez, Artistic Executive Producer/Music Director, Spirit-The 7th Fire of Alaska
- Teresa Pond, Artistic Stage Director, Spirit-The 7th Fire of Alaska
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 20th at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's Emotional Creature by Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues) runs Thursdays through Sundays until March 8th. Curtain is 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 3pm on Sundays.
- UAA Department of Theatre and Dance presents Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead opening Feb 20th and running Friday-Sundays through March 8th. Curtain is 8pm Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
- Anchorage Opera is presenting two one-act operas in the E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University. Mozart's The Impresario and Rimsky-Korsakov's Mozart and Salieri run Feb 20th through March 1st.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting Unnecessay Farce by DJ Rotach February 13th- March 1st. They are also holding auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank March 7th 1-4 and March 8th 5-7pm.
- The Little Shop of Horrors will be performing at Mad Myrnas February 27th-March 21st.