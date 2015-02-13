After oil: What's the climate for entrepreneurs?
Unless price-per-barrel oil shoots back up, Alaskans are looking at a sharply contracting economic picture. And, even if those prices do bounce back, there’s still that 50-year projection for the end of our lively petroleum party.
So let’s talk alternatives.
On today’s Hometown Alaska, our three guests will speak to the evolving climate for local entrepreneurs right here in Anchorage and in the 49th state. What’s new? What obstacles trip up new ventures? What resources are out there to guide us? What does the venture capital picture look like? How is our start-up ecosystem developing?
Spring is hopping with events to support new entrepreneurs, including a speed coaching session on Feb. 27 and a business plan competition in April. Check the link list below for dates and more resources. And give us a call with your questions and ideas.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Joe Morrison, recently with 49th State Angel Fund
- Zoi Maroudas, founder, Bambino's Baby Food company, Anchorage
- Stephanie Holthaus, budding social entrepreneur
LINKS:
- One Million Cups, weekly pitch opportunity, The Boardroom
- Alaska Accelerator Fund, venture capital fund, early stage Alaska companies
- Up Anchorage, community site for entrepreneurs
- Alaska Venture Partners, LLC early stage and mature and growing concerns
- 49th State Angel Fund, investment in Anchorage businesses
- Anchorage Social Entrepreneurs Meet Up, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
- Speed Coaching for entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27, 2015
- Alaska Source Link, entrepreneurial resources
- SBA Small Business Administration Resource Guide (44 page PDF)
- The Boardroom, co-working space in Anchorage
- Two Haines entrepreneurs win small business competition, KHNS FM
- Bambino's Baby Food
- Alaska Natural Organics, Vetstarter video
