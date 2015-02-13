After oil: What's the climate for entrepreneurs?

Unless price-per-barrel oil shoots back up, Alaskans are looking at a sharply contracting economic picture. And, even if those prices do bounce back, there’s still that 50-year projection for the end of our lively petroleum party.

So let’s talk alternatives.

On today’s Hometown Alaska, our three guests will speak to the evolving climate for local entrepreneurs right here in Anchorage and in the 49th state. What’s new? What obstacles trip up new ventures? What resources are out there to guide us? What does the venture capital picture look like? How is our start-up ecosystem developing?

Spring is hopping with events to support new entrepreneurs, including a speed coaching session on Feb. 27 and a business plan competition in April. Check the link list below for dates and more resources. And give us a call with your questions and ideas.

Listen Now:

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Joe Morrison, recently with 49th State Angel Fund



Zoi Maroudas, founder, Bambino's Baby Food company, Anchorage

Stephanie Holthaus, budding social entrepreneur

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 18, 2015. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 18, 2015. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

