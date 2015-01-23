Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West High and Anchorage Opera's co-production of two Holocaust shows

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 23, 2015 at 4:32 PM AKST

West High School and Anchorage Opera have come together to produce two moving productions that have one thing in common: Theresienstadt Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia during WWII. Join Director Dave Block and actors Suparat Prasannet and Luke Haneck as they give us the story about these extraordinary events: the one-act opera Brundibar, music by Hans Krasa with a new libretto by Tony Kushner and the one-act play I Never Saw Another Butterfly by Celeste Raspanti performing this weekend at West High School.

Listen Now:

HOST:

GUESTS:


  • Dave Block, Director, Brundibar and I Never Saw Another Butterfly

  • Suparat Prasannet, "The Child" I Never Saw Another Butterfly

  • Luke Haneck, "Brundibar" Brundibar

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 23rd at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt