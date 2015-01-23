West High and Anchorage Opera's co-production of two Holocaust shows

West High School and Anchorage Opera have come together to produce two moving productions that have one thing in common: Theresienstadt Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia during WWII. Join Director Dave Block and actors Suparat Prasannet and Luke Haneck as they give us the story about these extraordinary events: the one-act opera Brundibar, music by Hans Krasa with a new libretto by Tony Kushner and the one-act play I Never Saw Another Butterfly by Celeste Raspanti performing this weekend at West High School.

Listen Now:



HOST:



GUESTS:





Dave Block , Director, Brundibar and I Never Saw Another Butterfly

, Director, and Suparat Prasannet , "The Child" I Never Saw Another Butterfly

, "The Child" Luke Haneck, "Brundibar" Brundibar

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 23rd at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

