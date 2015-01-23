West High and Anchorage Opera's co-production of two Holocaust shows
West High School and Anchorage Opera have come together to produce two moving productions that have one thing in common: Theresienstadt Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia during WWII. Join Director Dave Block and actors Suparat Prasannet and Luke Haneck as they give us the story about these extraordinary events: the one-act opera Brundibar, music by Hans Krasa with a new libretto by Tony Kushner and the one-act play I Never Saw Another Butterfly by Celeste Raspanti performing this weekend at West High School.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Dave Block, Director, Brundibar and I Never Saw Another Butterfly
- Suparat Prasannet, "The Child" I Never Saw Another Butterfly
- Luke Haneck, "Brundibar" Brundibar
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 23rd at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's The Ice-Breaker by David Rambo performing January 9th-February 1st.
- Anchorage Community Theatre's Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley performing January 16-February 8th.