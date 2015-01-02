All Aboard the R/V Sikuliaq

This week on Addressing Alaskans, we're headed aboard the R/V Sikuliaq for a tour with the vessel's operations director, Dan Oliver. It's the only ice-capable oceanographic research ship in the entire U.S. research fleet, and its home port is in Alaska.

The Sikuliaq arrives to Alaska in February, and it will soon be plying the North Pacific and Arctic Oceans under the direction of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Able to crunch through ice two-and-a-half feet thick, Sikuliaq is designed to help scientists travel through the often ice-clogged waters off Alaska.

Dan Oliver, director of the UAF Seward Research Center and operations manager aboard the Sikuliaq.

To follow along with Oliver's powerpoint presentation, click here.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 6, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 6, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Wednesday, December 17, at the Campbell Creek Science Center

HOST: Campbell Creek Science Center, Fireside Chat series



