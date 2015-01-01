Billy Joel Honored with Gershwin Prize

This music special honors singer-songwriter Billy Joel’s receipt of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The evening will include performances by Joel, as well as Tony Bennett, Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw, Josh Groban, Natalie Maines, John Mellencamp and LeAnn Rimes, with a special performance by Kevin Spacey — as well as a dance ensemble performance from Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out.”

Michael Feinstein will pay tribute to the legacy of George and Ira Gershwin and their collection, which is housed in the Library of Congress.

