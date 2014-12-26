Getaways: Stories of Going Undercover, Finding Paradise, and Gettin’ the Hell Outta Dodge

Every community has a place, where people gather and stories are told. The east coast has stoops, the south has porches and in Alaska we have Arctic Entries. Here, Alaskans share their personal stories – funny, sad and sweet. Originally told at the Arctic Entries monthly storytelling event in Anchorage, listen to seven people tell a 7-minute-long true story related to the show’s theme.

This week, the theme is “getaways” – stories of going undercover, finding paradise and getting the hell outta Dodge.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

Jardo Vorasicky

Loki Tobin

Kaylin Emanuel

Issa Braman

Amy Mack

Aileen Cole

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 30, 2014, at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 30, 2014, at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: March 2014

