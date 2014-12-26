Alaska's Homeless Youth

What drives youth homelessness? In the first of a three-part series on teen homelessness in Alaska, Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and guests will delve in to what it's like to live on the streets. In the first of three parts, we'll hear from the Covenant House, a group that serves hundreds of homeless youth in Alaska each year.

Joshua Louwerse, outreach program coordinator, Covenant House

outreach program coordinator, Covenant House Heidi Louwerse, shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House

shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House Kelley-Jo Pruitt, caseworker, Covenant House

