Alaska's Homeless Youth
What drives youth homelessness? In the first of a three-part series on teen homelessness in Alaska, Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and guests will delve in to what it's like to live on the streets. In the first of three parts, we'll hear from the Covenant House, a group that serves hundreds of homeless youth in Alaska each year.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Joshua Louwerse, outreach program coordinator, Covenant House
- Heidi Louwerse, shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House
- Kelley-Jo Pruitt, caseworker, Covenant House
LINKS:
- Covenant House Alaska
- Alaska Justice Forum, "A Look at Homelessness in Alaska"
- "Study: Homeless Teens Shelter Paints Grim Picture," Alaska Dispatch News, April 2010
- Fairbanks Youth Advocates - information on homelessness
- Campfire Alaska - list of youth shelters in Alaska
- Alaska Youth Advocates
- Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 29, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 29, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.