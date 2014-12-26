Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska's Homeless Youth

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published December 26, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST

What drives youth homelessness? In the first of a three-part series on teen homelessness in Alaska, Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and guests will delve in to what it's like to live on the streets. In the first of three parts, we'll hear from the Covenant House, a group that serves hundreds of homeless youth in Alaska each year.

Listen Now:

The Village of Newhalen.
This photo of the village of Newhalen comes to us from Covenant House event coordinator Sheila Parker, who visited in 2012 as a part of the group's rural outreach initiative.

HOST:  Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS: 


  • Joshua Louwerse, outreach program coordinator, Covenant House

  • Heidi Louwerse, shelter services program coordinator, Covenant House

  • Kelley-Jo Pruitt, caseworker, Covenant House

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 29, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, December 29, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
News
Monica Gokey
See stories by Monica Gokey