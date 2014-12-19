Perseverance's A Christmas Carol
Local playwright Arlitia Jones working in collaboration with director Michael Haney has come up with a new and exciting version of Dickens' classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. Actor Jamie Nelson, who plays Bob Cratchit and Josh Lowman of Perseverance Theatre join Jean and Steve this week to bring some holiday cheer. A Christmas Carol runs through December 28th at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
- Jamie Nelson, "Bob Cratchit" Perseverance's A Christmas Carol
- Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 19th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
