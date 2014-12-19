Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perseverance's A Christmas Carol

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 19, 2014 at 1:00 PM AKST

Local playwright Arlitia Jones working in collaboration with director Michael Haney has come up with a new and exciting version of Dickens' classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. Actor Jamie Nelson, who plays Bob Cratchit and Josh Lowman of Perseverance Theatre join Jean and Steve this week to bring some holiday cheer. A Christmas Carol runs through December 28th at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Listen Now:

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 19th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt