Governor Walker on the Future of Alaska

Newly elected Alaska governor Bill Walker addresses the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce with his vision for the state budget and the opportunities ahead for Alaska.

Listen now:

SPEAKERS:





Alaska governor Bill Walker

Acting commissioner of revenue Marsha Davis - to see Davis' slides from her talk, see here: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

- to see Davis' slides from her talk, see here: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Budget director Pat Pitney

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, December 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 16, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, December 15, at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



