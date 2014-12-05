Judicial Selection in Alaska
Alaska Supreme Court chief justice Dana Fabe moderates a panel on judicial selection in Alaska at a luncheon hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. She's joined by Susanne DiPietro, executive director of the Alaska Judicial Council, and by senior judge Elaine Andrews.
SPEAKERS
- Dana Fabe, Alaska Supreme Court chief justice
- Susanne DiPietro, executive director, Alaska Judicial Council
- Elaine Andrews, senior judge
Fair and Free - Full Film - featuring Sandra Day O'Connor (EN) from Informed Voters Project on Vimeo.
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, December 9, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 9, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Monday, December 1, at the Egan Center
HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
Audio to be posted following broadcast.