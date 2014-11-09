Night Music: November 8, 2014

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

In the Here and the Now

Chicago Yestet

Just Say Yes

TWM 081062

7:26

Uncommon Ground

Chicago Yestet

Just Say Yes

TWM 081062

7:19

What Ever Happens

Toon Roos Group

Dutch Music - Jazz

CDS 110

2:25

Palo-Alto

Sound-Lee

Dutch Music - Jazz

CDS 110

7:40

Ninth Life

Gerry Mulligan Quartet

Dragonfly

Telarc CD-83377

6:49

Underneath a Pale Blue Moonlight

Gerry Mulligan Quartet

Dragonfly

Telarc CD-83377

4:36

Sweet Georgia Brown

Teddy Edwards

Back to Avalon

CCD-14074-2

3:47

Our Last Goodbye

Teddy Edwards

Back to Avalon

CCD-14074-2

4:41

Foolin' Around

Barefoot

Dance of Life

Rhythm Safari CDL 57135

2:16

After Hours

Barefoot

Dance of Life

Rhythm Safari CDL 57135

5:33

9:00 - 10:00

Body and Soul

Bob Fanelli / Green

Jazz Saxophone Classics

SSP 1204

5:29

Cherokee

Bob Fanelli / Noble

Jazz Saxophone Classics

SSP 1204

5:30

Forever Young

Randy Brecker

In the Idion

Denon 33CY-1483

5:59

There's a Mingus A Monk Us

Randy Brecker

In the Idion

Denon 33CY-1483

6:26

Paradigm Shift

Stanley Clarke

Jazz in the Garden

HUCD 3155

7:42

Sakura Sakura

Stanley Clarke

Jazz in the Garden

HUCD 3155

5:30

Don't Question Mark

Mark Little / Rowell

Dream Walkin'

MR-1001

3:15

'Round Midnight

Mark Little / Monk

Dream Walkin'

MR-1001

7:35

Syncopated Clock

Quincy Jones / Anderson

The Birth of a Band

Mercury 822 611-2

2:43

Choo Choo Ch'Boogie

Quincy Jones / Darling

The Birth of a Band

Mercury 822 611-2

2:27