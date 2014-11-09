Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Night Music: November 8, 2014

Alaska Public Media | By Kirk Waldhaus
Published November 9, 2014 at 3:00 AM AKST

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus.  All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

In the Here and the Now
Chicago Yestet
Just Say Yes
TWM 081062
7:26

Uncommon Ground
Chicago Yestet
Just Say Yes
TWM 081062
7:19

What Ever Happens
Toon Roos Group
Dutch Music - Jazz
CDS 110
2:25

Palo-Alto
Sound-Lee
Dutch Music - Jazz
CDS 110
7:40

Ninth Life
Gerry Mulligan Quartet
Dragonfly
Telarc CD-83377
6:49

Underneath a Pale Blue Moonlight
Gerry Mulligan Quartet
Dragonfly
Telarc CD-83377
4:36
Sweet Georgia Brown
Teddy Edwards
Back to Avalon
CCD-14074-2
3:47

Our Last Goodbye
Teddy Edwards
Back to Avalon
CCD-14074-2
4:41

Foolin' Around
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL 57135
2:16

After Hours
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL 57135
5:33

9:00 - 10:00

Body and Soul
Bob Fanelli / Green
Jazz Saxophone Classics
SSP 1204
5:29

Cherokee
Bob Fanelli / Noble
Jazz Saxophone Classics
SSP 1204
5:30

Forever Young
Randy Brecker
In the Idion
Denon 33CY-1483
5:59

There's a Mingus A Monk Us
Randy Brecker
In the Idion
Denon 33CY-1483
6:26

Paradigm Shift
Stanley Clarke
Jazz in the Garden
HUCD 3155
7:42

Sakura Sakura
Stanley Clarke
Jazz in the Garden
HUCD 3155
5:30

Don't Question Mark
Mark Little / Rowell
Dream Walkin'
MR-1001
3:15

'Round Midnight
Mark Little / Monk
Dream Walkin'
MR-1001
7:35

Syncopated Clock
Quincy Jones / Anderson
The Birth of a Band
Mercury 822 611-2
2:43

Choo Choo Ch'Boogie
Quincy Jones / Darling
The Birth of a Band
Mercury 822 611-2
2:27
