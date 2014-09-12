Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Risk and Benefits of Common Immunizations

Published September 12, 2014 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard and two guest physicians discuss the risks, benefits and what’s new regarding childhood immunizations.

HOST:  Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS: 


  • Janet A. Englund, MD, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, University Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital

  • Rosalyn Singleton, MD Anchorage pediatrician and research associate with Arctic Investigations Program – Centers for Disease Control

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 15, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, September 15, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

