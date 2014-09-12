Risk and Benefits of Common Immunizations
Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard and two guest physicians discuss the risks, benefits and what’s new regarding childhood immunizations.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Janet A. Englund, MD, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, University Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital
- Rosalyn Singleton, MD Anchorage pediatrician and research associate with Arctic Investigations Program – Centers for Disease Control
LINKS:
- Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Institute for Vaccine Safety, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health provides an independent assessment of vaccines and vaccine safety to help guide decision-makers and educate physicians, the public, and the media about key issues surrounding the safety of vaccines
- Parents of Kids With Infectious Diseases
- Autism Science Foundation
- MOMmunizations
- PBS Nova program: "Vaccines: Calling the Shots"
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 15, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 15, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.