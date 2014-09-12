Aunt Phil's Trunk: A Candid Journey Through Alaska History

Alaska historian Laurel Downing Bill, the woman behind the award-winning "Aunt Phil's Trunk" history series, gives a talk at the Loussac Library on how her own Alaskan family led her to become a history sleuth. Bill's history books bring little-known tales from the Last Frontier to life.

Listen Now:

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Sept. 11, 2014, at the Loussac Library

HOST: Z. J. Loussac Public Library



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.