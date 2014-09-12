Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Aunt Phil's Trunk: A Candid Journey Through Alaska History

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published September 12, 2014 at 4:30 PM AKDT

Alaska historian Laurel Downing Bill, the woman behind the award-winning "Aunt Phil's Trunk" history series, gives a talk at the Loussac Library on how her own Alaskan family led her to become a history sleuth. Bill's history books bring little-known tales from the Last Frontier to life.

Listen Now:

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Sept. 11, 2014, at the Loussac Library

HOST: Z. J. Loussac Public Library

