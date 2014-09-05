Spies Who Went Into The Cold

Robert Wallace is the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Office of Technical Service. Wallace’s 32-year career with the CIA (1971-2003) included assignments as an operations officer, station chief and director of clandestine technical programs. He will be speaking on the CIA and espionage technology during the Cold War.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 9, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 9, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Sept. 25, 2014, at the Cook Inlet Hotel

HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council



