Alcohol-Use Disorders
Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews a prominent addiction expert to the program. Addiction medicine and research physician Dr. Peter Friedmann of Brown University Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies joins the program to talk about disorders of alcohol use.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Peter D. Friedmann, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine & Community Health, is an established substance abuse health services researcher and addiction medicine physician who has published extensively on the organization of addiction treatment services, treatment process and outcomes, and the role of primary care physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of substance use disorders.
LINKS:
- NPR Morning Edition, Sept. 8, 2014: "Cheap Drinks and Risk-Taking Fuel College Drinking Culture"
- "Alcohol and Health," National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- Brown Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies
- National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse self-test on alcohol abuse
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 8, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 8, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
